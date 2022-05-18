Yumna Zaidi’s new dance video goes viral

Gorgeous actress Yumna Zaidi and makeup maestro Adnan Ansari have been gala time shooting for an upcoming project. The fun-filled BTS video has been making rounds online where the duo can be spotted singing and dancing whilst the celebrity makeup artist does his magic on the Inkaar star. It is evident from the videos and pictures that the Sinf e Aahan actress and the makeup artist share a very friendly bond. Their cute interactions have been winning hearts online. On the work front, Yumna Zaidi has been praised for her performance in the television series Ishq e Laa and Sinf e Aahan.