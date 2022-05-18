Shilpa Shetty on coping with Raj Kundra controversy: ‘Been very strong, we’ve braved a storm’

Asked about husband Raj Kundra’s arrest for allegedly creating and distributing porn via mobile apps, actor Shilpa Shetty chose to focus on the positives. Shilpa Shetty is returning to theatres after a hiatus of 14 years. The actor, who was recently seen in the disappointing Hungama 2 that was released directly on OTT, now stars in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The film, where she plays a superhero, also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

At the trailer launch of the film, the actor was surprised by a special video message from her mother, Sunanda Shetty. The senior Shetty called her daughter a ‘survivor and a warrior’. In an interaction with the media, the actor was asked about the arrest of her husband, Raj Kundra, for his alleged role in production and distribution of pornographic content. Shilpa was also dragged into the controversy. While Shilpa refused to directly address the controversy, she talked about the phase in her life. “I think we are here to celebrate a new beginning. For now, let’s talk about my director Sabbir (Khan) and actors who have worked really hard on the movie – Abhimanyu and Shirley. This is not about me or my life. So, if it was pertinent to the movie, I would have answered that question.”

She later spoke about how she felt like she had braved a storm. She said, “Talking about going through a difficult phase, yes, we’ve all in our lives been through (a) difficult phase. Last two years have not just been difficult for me, but a lot of people. The film industry in general (has gone through a lot), because films have been ready and they’ve been in the can, not being able to see the light of day as people couldn’t come to the theatres.”

Talking about her own film, she added, “Abhimanyu has waited for two years, Sabbir sir who has made the film, Shirley who is debuting with this movie, and for me who is making a comeback in a theatre after fourteen years.”

Excited about making a comeback with a film releasing in theatres, Shilpa shared that in this phase of her life, she wants to focus on the positives. She said, “So, let’s focus on the good. Like you saw my avatar in the movie, rising above everything and playing a ‘superwoman’, I think we all have played this very strong character in our real lives.