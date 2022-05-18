Govt dismisses Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar

KARACHI: Following a deterioration in the law and order situation, the government has fired Sindh Inspector-General Mushtaq Mahar over the ongoing wave of terrorist attacks in Karachi, said an official notification issued by the Establishment Division.

A separate notification confirmed that the Sindh government has delegated additional responsibility for the Sindh IG post to Additional IG Dr. Kamran Fazl.

According to sources, the names of Mohsin Butt and Ghulam Nabi Memon have been considered as IG Sindh. “Kamran Fazal will remain IG until his retirement,” they said.