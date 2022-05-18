Incorporate these two lifestyle habits for better sleep

If you are someone who struggles to fall asleep or are trying to improve the quality of sleep, this is what you should know Despite their best efforts, sleep remains elusive to a lot of people. Not getting enough sleep can cause sluggishness, mood swings, irritability, and it can affect the overall health of a person as well. Sleep issues are known to be associated with increased stress, leading to cardiovascular disorders and hormonal imbalance issues in the long run. So, what can be done about it? If you are someone who struggles to fall asleep despite feeling tired, or are trying to improve the quality of your sleep, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has some solutions. She took to Instagram to share in a video that two lifestyle habits can do wonders for better sleep. The first one, she says, is exercising. According to her, it improves the overall quality of sleep. The more physically active you are throughout the day, the more tired you will be, and your body will want to crawl back into bed. The second thing to know, according to Agarwal, is that you must take short naps instead of long ones. Many people take naps in the day, especially if it turns out to be a long one.