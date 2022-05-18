Bilawal reaches US on a three-day official visit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in New York on Wednesday for his first three-day official visit to the United States since assuming office to attend a global food security meeting.

FM Bilawal is in the United States at the invitation of Secretary of State Antony Blinken to attend the ministerial meeting on the ‘Global Food Security Call to Action,’ which will take place at the United Nations today (Wednesday).

According to the FO, Bilawal will have other important engagements on the sidelines, including a bilateral meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken today.

Bilawal arrived in New York on a commercial flight and was met by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan.

To welcome Bilawal to New York, Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Aamir Khan, NY Consul-General Ayesha Ali, and other officers from Pakistan’s permanent mission to the UN and Embassy were present.

The FM will take part in an open discussion at a UN Security Council meeting. He is also expected to meet the UN Secretary-General and the President of the UN Security Council.

The meetings in New York are expected to go a long way toward reestablishing ties with the United States. During the Imran Khan administration, the ties reached rock bottom. When Blinken called Bilawal to congratulate him on his new position, he extended an invitation to the New York meetings.

The New York meetings will bring together a regionally diverse group of countries, including those most affected by food insecurity and those in a position to take action to address it, as previously reported. Ministers will be invited to speak about humanitarian needs as well as long-term development efforts needed to save lives and build resilience for the future.

In the two meetings, Bilawal will emphasize Pakistan’s perspective and policy priorities.

“Pakistan will continue to play a proactive role in supporting international efforts to advance the shared goals of a peaceful and stable world free of conflict, poverty, and hunger,” said the Foreign Office.