Huddersfield beat Luton to reach playoff final

LONDON: Jordan Rhodes’ solitary late strike took Huddersfield to within one game of a return to the Premier League as the Terriers beat Luton 1-0 on Monday to secure a 2-1 aggregate win. Rhodes stole in at the far post eight minutes from time to take his side to Wembley for a meeting against Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United in the Championship playoff final. Defeat ends Luton’s dream to vault from the fifth-tier National League to the richest league in the world in eight years. The visitors were the better side for long periods on the night after being held 1-1 at Kenilworth Road in Friday’s first leg. But Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls made several telling saves and Rhodes’ goal-poaching instincts proved the difference when the former Scotland international turned in Sorba Thomas’ free-kick.