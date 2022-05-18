KSE-100 index ends higher

psxA volatile trading session on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw the KSE-100 index rise by 0.14 percent, with investors looking for bargains and boosting the index.

Concerns over deteriorating macroeconomic indicators prompted market participants to sell their holdings, which in turn generated volatility, as the share market fell on Monday. Investors’ interest was piqued as stock prices dropped to more favorable levels.

The KSE-100 index had a wild start to Tuesday’s trading session, swinging both ways. Investors picked winners and losers, but panic-induced selling pushed the index down further. Over the course of the trading session, the stock market fluctuated between red and green zones, trading in a close range. At the conclusion of the day, the index closed higher thanks to a purchasing spree.

A rise of 58.74 points, or 0.14 percent, was recorded at the end of trading on Tuesday, bringing the KSE-100 index to 42,726.05. According to a report by Capital Stake, investors at the PSX saw a tense session with indexes swaying in both directions before finally settling flat. Investors’ trust was further eroded when the Pakistani rupee fell to an all-time low of Rs195.74 against the US dollar, continuing its record losing streak.

A positive development is the upcoming meeting between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday, which is likely to pave the path for economic growth.

For the KSE-100 index, the three sectors that pushed it higher were banking (31.12) and technology and communication (30.74). (17.67 points).

The all-stock index’s volume dropped from 250.45 million shares the day before to 197.92 million shares the next day. From the previous session, the value of shares exchanged was Rs8.91 billion (Rs6.18 billion).

There were 21.95 million shares of WorldCall Telecom, followed by 15.47 million shares of Cnergyico PK, and 11.48 million shares of Lotte Chemical.

On Tuesday, 326 firms’ shares were traded, with 171 rising, 127 falling, and 28 remaining constants.