CDA’s building control collects over Rs84m revenue

Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) building control directorate had collected over Rs84m revenue during the month of April. The revenue was collected on account of approvals of building plans, issuance of completion certificates, commercial charges and other heads including fines on account of non-conforming use, said its spokesman on Tuesday. The building control directorate, he said had fetched over Rs3m revenue by issuing 31 completion certificates to residential buildings, whereas 28 building plans generated funds amounting over Rs2m. Similarly, over Rs77m were fetched after approving building plans of commercial buildings, while over Rs700, 000 earned by issuing No-Objection-Certificate (NOCs) to 69 residential buildings. Likewise, the directorate generated around Rs360,000 by issuing NOCs to 18 commercial buildings. As result of steps taken by the authority for ensuring financial discipline and financially strengthening the authority, revenue is increasing gradually. Instructions have been issued for ensuring strict financial discipline so that authority could be made financially stable, the representative added.