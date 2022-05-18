ADB reaffirms support for reform programme

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) here on Tuesday re-affirmed its commitment to continue support for strengthening reform programmes and for implementation of country’s development agenda including fiscal management, building resilience and boosting competitiveness and development of private sector.

The reaffirmation was made by ADB Executive Directors (EDs), Dr. Wan Farissan Bin Wan Suleiman and Noor Ahmed during a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail.

Country Director ADB, Yong Ye, Secretary Finance and senior officers of Finance Division also participated in the meeting, according to press statement issued by the finance division here.

The ADB EDs shared that ADB was committed to provide the support for reform agenda in infrastructure, social and financial sectors in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Miftah Ismail said that ADB had always been a great support for Pakistan in pursuing reform agenda and implementing various development projects in the country.

He acknowledged the longstanding partership and firm commitment of Asian Development Bank as a major development parter for bringing critical reforms in priority areas including energy, education, fiscal and debt management and socio-economic development.

The Finance Minister further gave an overview of the economic challenges the incumbent government inherited and shared that the government was working on various structural reforms measures to bring back the economy on an inclusive and sustainable growth path. He showed full confidence in overcoming these economic challenges, the statement added. The minister thanked the visiting guests and ADB team for their continued support and assured them firm commitment of the government in speedy implementation of the ongoing programs.