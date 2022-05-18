Exports increase 35pc to Rs4.553t in 10 months

The exports of the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 35.52 per cent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to PBS provisional figures, exports during July–April (2021 – 2022) were recorded at Rs4,553,272m as against Rs3,359,742m during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 35.52pc, according to provisional data released by PBS.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports during the month of April 2022 increased by 57.44pc when compared to the exports of same month of last year. The exports in April 2020 were recorded at Rs534,514m compared to exports of Rs339,498m during April, 2021. On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 7.15 when compared to the exports of Rs498,845m in March 2022. The main commodities of exports during April, 2022 were knitwear (Rs90,096m), readymade garments (Rs64,669m), bed wear (Rs51,398m), cotton cloth (Rs38,763m), rice others (Rs32,704m), towels (Rs19,974m), cotton yarn (Rs18,016m), made-up articles, excluding towels & Bedwear (Rs15,277m), rice basmati (Rs15,198m) and surgical goods & medical instruments(Rs8,067m).

On the other hand, imports during July–April, (2021- 2022) totalled Rs11,349,408m as against Rs7,178,581m during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 58.10pc.

Imports into Pakistan during April, 2022 amounted to Rs1,232,104m as against Rs1,150,786m in March, 2022 and Rs802,443m during April, 2021, showing an increase of 7.07pc over March, 2021 and of 53.54pc over April, 2021. The main commodities of imports during April, 2022 were petroleum products (Rs232,765m), petroleum crude (Rs98,427m), Natural Gas Liquefied (Rs71,072m), palm oil (Rs67,840m), plastic materials (Rs51,678m), mobile phone (Rs39,460m), raw cotton (Rs38,533m), iron and steel (Rs35,157m), iron and steel scrap (Rs32,751m) and electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs28,572m).