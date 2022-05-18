PTI tells Sharifs to ‘step down’

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday expressed pleasure at the Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 63(A) and asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to step down as they had lost the majority. Responding to the verdict, former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz had lost the majority. Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Fawad said the PML-N had already lost three out of 173 votes, while if President Arif Alvi summoned the National Assembly session for a vote of confidence, then the prime minister will have 169 votes. Hamza also has fewer votes than required, he added. “As a result of this decision, the governments of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz have come to an end,” Fawad said. He urged President Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly as heading towards new elections was the “only way for Pakistan to achieve stability.” “This is Imran Khan’s win. It has been confirmed that these people [dissidents] votes will not be counted and they have been disqualified,” the PTI leader added, says a news report. Former federal minister and PTI Secretary General Asad Umar congratulated the people of Pakistan and said: “Lotay farigh (turncoats have been defeated).” In a tweet, he asked the government to resign immediately, as it did not “have the right” to rule the country for another day. Addressing PTI’s jalsa in Kohat, Senator Faisal Javed said after the Supreme Court’s interpretation, the “PML-N has come to an end”. Hamza is no more the chief minister, Javed said, adding that after Punjab, the incumbent government in the Centre would also fall. In a tweet, former foreign minister and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, noting that it would help curb horse-trading in the future. “From today onwards, there is no standing of the incumbent Punjab government,” the PTI leader said. He added: “The imported federal government, which came to power through a foreign conspiracy with the help of a curse like floor-crossing, should also announce immediate elections.”