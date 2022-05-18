NA body suggests formulation of national policy on open distance learning

The sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Tuesday suggested to formulate a national policy on open distance learning in the country.

The first meeting of the sub-committee was held under the supervision of Higher Education Commission (HEC) at the New Campus of the International Islamic University (IIUI).

It was chaired by Member National Assembly Mehnaz Akbar Aziz. The meeting was attended by Rector IIUI Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, President IIU Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi Vice Chancellors of more than 30 universities from all over the country.

The meeting discussed issues related to improving the quality of education, issues being faced by the universities, the linkage between industry and education, role of Higher Education Commission and policy making for the betterment of the education sector.

Speaking in the meeting, Mehnaz Akbar Aziz said that the solution of the problems of the education sector was the top priority of the committee.

She said that the society was facing problems like unemployment and lack of quality education.

She said that the vice chancellors had a key role to play in promoting higher education and Higher Education Commission could also play its pivotal role in that regard.

Mehnaz Akbar Aziz said that modern challenges could be overcome only by raising the standard of education.

She opined that a separate meeting would be held to hear the problems of private and medical universities.

She vowed that the report of this meeting would be prepared on a priority basis with full transparency and all the problems, suggestions and proposed solutions would be included in this report that would be presented in the parliament She said that the committee would ensure positive role of the commission in improvement of the quality of education in addition to solution of the and financial issues of the universities. The committee was agreed that universities should find ways to make the most of their resources with initiatives such as monetization of lands. The vice chancellors briefed the NA body on financial issues. The heads of the universities said that there was an ultimate need of linkage between industry and academia. On this occasion, the heads of public sector and private universities also briefed the committee on the issues of funding and adoption of graduate policy of higher education.

Later, Mehnaz Akbar Aziz met the teachers of different universities at the male campus of IIUI. She and her team listened to the problems faced by the faculty and also collected suggestions for improvements in that regard.

The matters such as quality research, plagiarism policy and faculty development were discussed in the meeting with the faculty members.

During the meeting, teachers were heard on a number of issues including setting up day care centers for female teachers.

The committee also met the student representatives of universities from all over the country. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz vowed that she would not leave any stone unturned to ensure quality education to the youth.

She said youth was a ray of hope and added that the committee would ensure its productive role to facilitate the students. It is pertinent to mention here that the committee shall hold its coming meetings in the provinces respectively.