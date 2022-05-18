World Hypertension Day observed

World Hypertension Day was observed with a focus on creating awareness about the disease and its symptoms. The theme of the Day is “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control it, Live Longer”.

Hypertension occurs when blood pressure rises to an unhealthy level of 140/90. It is considered to have touched a dangerous level when the blood pressure measurement goes over 180/120. Over a billion people live with hypertension which is a major cause of chronic kidney disease, stroke and heart failure. High-stress levels, obesity, poor dietary habits, and a sedentary lifestyle are major causes of hypertension.