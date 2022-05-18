SSC exams begin amid strict security

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC Part I & II) examinations, under Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad, started here on Tuesday in which 127,655 students of 9th and 10th classes are participating.

According to the board management, all arrangements had been made for conducting the annual examinations in 10 districts including Hyderabad while 270 examination centres were established the region.

Out of 127,655 students, 64,774 students of (Class- IX) and 62,881 students of (Class- X) will take part in the examinations which will remain continue till June 01,2022.

According to the Controller Examinations BISE, Hyderabad DrMasroor Ahmad Zai, 20 vigilance teams have been formed for the monitoring of the annual examinations.

Meanwhile, the DIG Sayed Pir Muhammad Shah has issued special instructions to all SSPs for taking strict security measures out and inside the examination centers declared sensitive by the board in all the districts of the region for conducting the examinations peacefully.

On the other hand, Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code has also been enforced in the respective districts during the examinations while district focal persons were appointed by the DIG police to monitor the situation.