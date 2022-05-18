IGP takes notice of killing of three persons by firing

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident in which three persons were killed in a land dispute in Khushab and sought a report from RPO Sargodha. He directed DPO Khushab to conduct the investigation of the incident under personal supervision and said that special teams should be formed for immediate arrest of the accused. He directed that the provision of justice to the families of the slain would be ensured on priority basis. As per details, DPO Khushab Asad Ijaz Malhi visited the hospital and inquired the injured. He said that PFSA and Crime Scene Unit have collected evidence from the crime scene and processing the case on solid evidence, the accused will be arrested soon.