Sherpao condoles with families of slain Sikh shopkeepers

A leader of QaumiWatan Party, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Tuesday visited residence of Sikh shopkeepers who were shot dead on Sunday for condolence and expressed solidarity with the Sikh community in this hour of grief.

Talking to representatives of the Sikh community, he strongly condemned targeted killings of minorities and said that such terrorist incident in broad daylight was a matter of grave concern for the entire nation.

He said that such incidents had sparked unrest in the society especially among religious minorities.

He demanded that KP government should take concrete measures to ensure the protection of minorities.

He said that culprits involved in this incident should be arrested immediately and be given exemplary punishment.