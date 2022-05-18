Grand ballot of Al-Noor Orchard-West Marina held

Al-Noor Orchard Housing Scheme, a project of Al-Jalil Developers, presented the grand ballot of West Marina, the largest residential community of Lahore-west, with a spectacular ceremony at Pearl Continental Hotel. The event was inaugurated with Tilawat-e-Quran and hosted by Zohaib Azhar and R-J Sophia.The program started with comprehensive presentation made by Omer Khalid, General Manager Urban Planning Al-Jalil Developers, on the concept and development plan of the West Marina, presented by Abdullah Hashmi Senior Manager Marketing, Al-Jalil Developers, proceeded by a detailed presentation by globally renowned town planning and consultation firm Surbana Jurong. The unique presentation revealed latest districts, neighbourhoods & blocks of West Marina mapping the most modern international trends to be introduced first time in Pakistan that left the audiences astonished who cheered it with rounds & rounds of applause.

Khalid Dhudhi, CEO Al-Noor Orchard Housing Scheme, graced the event as chief guest and commenced the ballot accompanied by Fraz Hassan Warraich, Managing Director Al-Jalil Developers. Actress Sara Khan gave a guest appearance at the ballot and shared her amazing journey with Al-Noor Orchard and West Marina. She was pleasantly surprise that unlike others Al-Jalil Developers not only delivered what they promised but far beyond that.

While the balloting was live-streamed on social media pages of Al-Noor Orchard, massive screens displayed impartial, random computerized ballots at event. Sardar Aslam Warraich, Commercial Director Al-Jalil Developers accompanied Sara Khan, shared his valuable vision behind West Marina and also announced the development of 7th largest mosque of the world to be built in West Marina, master planned by most reputed Nayer Ali Dada. He later, revealed the most awaited map of West Marina in roars of applause. The ceremony proceeded with entertaining performance by Falak Shabir and concluded with a delicious dinner feast.