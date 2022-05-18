TCL launches 4K HDR TV with Dolby vision and wide color gamut

TCL – Pakistan’s No 1 LED TV brand – has launched its all-new P735 UHD TV with the latest advancements in picture quality, sound technology and smart features to offer its valued customers a premier yet personalized experience. P735 offers a sleek edgeless design along with 4K HDR and an advanced picture engine of Dolby Vision which automatically adjusts your display brightness according to the brightness of your room, producing the best quality image on the market. The state-of-the-art display illustrates a wider palette of colors, up to 90% gamut under the DCI-P3 standard. The AiPQ Engine further optimizes color, contrast, and clarity for an unrivalled viewing experience. The P735 UHD is available in 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 85 inches in-stores and online across Pakistan. P735 has Dolby Atmos and DTS HD which offers multi-dimensional sound to give you a cinema-like experience at home and eight channels of surround sound with an increased range, a wider frequency response, and a higher sampling rate delivering a dynamic sound experience. In addition, the P735 UHD TV comes with enhanced usability features such as HDMI 2.1 which lets you enjoy high-performance gaming on the latest gaming consoles and a powerful processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM that makes your experience more seamless. The MEMC (Motion Estimation & Motion Compensation), an intelligent algorithm, further offers action-packed scenes without lag and motion blur.

Commenting on launch of the P735 UHD TV, Majid Niazi, Head of Marketing at TCL Pakistan, said: “TCL is committed to elevating the home viewing experience with cinema-inspired technologies. The all-new P735 UHD TV produces accurate colour and delivers breathtaking contrast, all with incredible realism. With the latest software and hardware enhancements, this new Smart TV is a valuable addition to our smart home ecosystem.” TCL was ranked first as the No.1 global Android OS Smart TV brand and the No.2 global LCD TV brand in 2021.