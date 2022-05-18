US Calling

A lot is riding upon the newly-minted foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s maiden trip to Pakistan’s estranged strategic partner in the free world: the US. Because him being a novice in the field of diplomacy cannot disregard some pretty big shoes he needs to fill. Meanwhile, the bag of existential issues is fast overflowing. The charismatic manner in which his grandfather, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, held his ground in several do-or-die situations (making secret inroads into China and delivering fiery speeches, punctuated with tears in the Security Council) are well-preserved in the annals of history. Similarly passionate was his mother when she sang the tunes Western audiences couldn’t dare ignore.

How the fresh blood in the Bhutto dynasty fares on the bloodied battlefield remains to be seen!

The responsibility to repair ties, which have been in a perpetual freefall for over a year is clearly back-breaking, and the stakes could not be more critical.

The last attempt to break the ice by the then National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf had come a cropper. Mr Bhutto-Zardari needs to aim for the skies and win back the warm embrace if the government is in any mood to save the sinking ship. PM Shahbaz Sharif tried knocking at the doors of so-called friends of Pakistan. However, as of yet, no rabbits have been pulled out of the hat.

Getting a green light is not only of tantamount importance as far as the upcoming Doha huddle with the IMF is concerned but also holds the ropes of any lifeline from the Western nations. Amid such dreary days, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s invitation is nothing short of a hail mary pass, and Islamabad would be living in a fool’s paradise if it doesn’t sense the urge to put its best foot forward. Former premier Imran Khan’s heated avalanche of conspiracy theories and partisan buzzwords are in-vogue but sadly, states are not run on sentiments alone. Some may further draw an undeniable connection with Mr Khan’s discomfiture in awaiting the elusive call from President Biden’s office.

Nevertheless, the bottom line remains that our country, more specifically, our economy is in no shape to show any bulldog spirit. It would be best to let bygones be bygones and focus on the present. One meeting cannot and should not be expected to miraculously solve the trade deficit, screech brakes on the dollar flight, and undo the petrol debacle, but we have to start from somewhere. *