WHO donates ambulances to strengthen referral system

WHO Regional Director EMRO, Dr Al-Mandhari and WHO Pakistan Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala donated 4 ambulances to DHO ICT to facilitate timely referral of patients from primary healthcare to specialized care.

Primary Healthcare Facility

WHO Regional Director EMRO, Dr Ahmed Salim Al-Mandhari and WHO Pakistan Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala inaugurated Barakahu refurbished Primary Healthcare Facility. Barakahu Rural Health Centre is one of the 16 primary healthcare facilities in ICT using a WHO supported electronic data management system enabling the availability of real-time data for planning and decision making.

Telemedicine Clinic at Rural Health Centre

WHO Regional Director EMRO, Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari and WHO Pakistan Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala inaugurated a refurbished telemedicine clinic for integrated Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Services at PHC Level in RHC Barakohu -ICT. The clinic will be providing mental health, psychosocial support and referral services for GBV.

Polyclinic Hospital

Regional Director, WHO EMRO, Dr Ahmad Al-Mandhari and WHO Pakistan Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala inaugurated a Nutrition Stabilization Centre at Federal Government Polyclinic Maternal and Child Health Centre. The nutrition stabilization centre is providing specialized life-saving treatment and care to severely acute malnourished children with complications.