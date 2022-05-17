Two most wanted TTP terrorists shot dead in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: On Tuesday, the Security Forces killed the two most wanted terrorists of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intense fire exchange that occurred in the Boya area of North Waziristan district of Khyber Paktunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a media release confirmed that the two most wanted TTP terrorists were killed by the security forces in the general area of Boya on the night between May 16 and 17, during the heavy fire exchange between security forces and the terrorists.

The terrorists were identified as terrorist commander Rasheed alias Jabir and terrorist Abdul Salam alias Chamtoo. Moreover, during the operation, weapons and ammunition were also retrieved from the terrorist’s possession.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities in the area, the ISPR press release said.