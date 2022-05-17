President summons Senate session on May 23

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the Senate on May 23.

The session will be held at 4 p.m, the media wing of the President Office said on Tuesday.

The president has called the session on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution.

However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday (today).

The meeting discussed the current political situation in the country and other matters of importance, the PM Office said.