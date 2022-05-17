Matric exams for Karachi students begin

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) is holding Matric Part-I and Part-II examinations for over 365,000 students on Sunday at 448 examination centres across the megacity.

Students from all matriculation groups, including science, general, regular, and private, are taking the exams.

There are 253 centres for male students and 195 for female students in 285 private schools and 163 public schools, with 16 examination centres designated as sensitive.

On the request of BSEK chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah to the Inspector General of Police, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was applied outside all examination centres.

The use of photocopiers, scanners, and mobile phones outside of examination halls has been restricted by educational authorities. It’s worth noting that 29 prisoners took their class nine and ten exams from behind bars.

According to media reports, the question papers will contain 40% multiple-choice questions, 40% short-answer questions, and 20% questions with lengthy detailed answers.

BSEK also instructed K-Electric not to avoid load shedding near the examination centres.

According to reports, Sindh has prohibited all students and teachers from carrying mobile phones during matric and grade-9 exams in an effort to combat the threat of “copy culture.”