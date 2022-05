Three people were killed and one was critically injured in an exchange of fire between two armed groups in Khushab on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred between two parties in Mandial Town, Jauharabad, over a land dispute.

The victims were identified as Adnan, Danish, and Hafiz Hasnain.

Obaid, who had suffered critical injuries, was taken to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

The deceased and injured were both residents of Jauharabad’s Bola City.