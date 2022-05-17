Bomb-hit boy asks for help from dead mother

A heartbreaking video of a blast victim calling his dead mother for help went viral late Monday.

“Mom, wake up… mom, wake up… wake up, hurry up,” said the injured son of a woman killed in a bomb blast in Karachi.

The boy was among the injured. He was taken to the hospital.

A hospital photograph showed the boy clutching his mother’s dupatta, bag, and mobile phone. The blast near Karachi’s Memon Masjid injured 11 people.

According to the Bomb Disposal Squad, the terrorists used four to five kilograms of explosive material.

According to the CCTV footage, the bomb explosion happened after two people on motorcycles passed through the street, causing a stampede in the market.