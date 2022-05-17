Shahrukh upsets Zayed

Former Bollywood actor Zayed Khan recalls an upsetting experience with superstar Shahrukh Khan who played his brother in ‘Main Hoon Na’.

Actor Zayed Khan who is set to make his onscreen comeback with home-production ‘TFTNW’, recently spoke about getting his big Bollywood break in Farah Khan’s directorial debut ‘Main Hoon Na’.

The actor revealed that he was in contact with the choreographer for a song in his debut movie ‘Chura Liyaa Ha Tumne’, unaware of the fact that she was planning to debut in the director’s chair. “I was reaching out to her for that and she didn’t know me very well,” Khan told the outlet.

“I was always introducing myself as Mr. Sanjay Khan’s son and then Fardeen’s brother because nobody knew me at that time,” Khan stated. “So, she said come over and I went to her office. She asked me what’re you doing? I informed her that I’m just doing a film right now.”

“She said we’re considering you for Main Hoon Na’s role. And in walks Shahrukh Khan, a very lovely gentleman,” said Khan. “He sits me down and says ‘How are you Zayed? We are looking for a second lead in the film. And Farah said you might be good potential. But bhai ek baat bata, tujhe acting aati hai na?

‘Yuvvraaj’ actor mentioned being ‘a little sort of disturbed’ by King Khan’s statement and wanted to reply differently, but took a safer route instead. “I wanted to say that I am born in a family of actors. So, naturally, acting is in my blood. But of course, I said, ‘Come on man, I am born to act’.”

“I showed Farah some of my rushes and before she sat in her car she said ‘send me your measurements, you’re in my film’,” Khan concluded.