Saboor sends pulses racing in lace sari

Saboor Aly has stunned everyone with her ethereal beauty time and again and the actress is turning heads once again.

The Parizaad starlet, who is married to actor Ali Ansari, was seen rocking a lace saree as she posted her stunning clicks on Instagram making fans swoon over her beautiful looks.

The Naqab Zan actress shared the gorgeous clicks with the caption, “Life is short. Let my pallu be long.”

Saboor’s breath-taking pictures emerged on the internet and since then have been taking social media by storm.

The see-through dress was designed by Farah Talib Aziz, however, Saboor complemented her look with gold statement earrings and a necklace, her hair in loose curls on the side, and a light pink lip. Saboor tied the knot with her man-love Ali Ansari this year and often updates fans not only on her style but also on her happy married life.