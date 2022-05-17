Katrina drops loved-up pictures with Vicky Kaushal on his 34th birthday

Katrina Kaif celebrated husband Vicky Kaushal’s birthday as she dropped some loved-up snaps with the love of her life.

Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi star shared pictures from her vacation in New York with beau.

The actor captioned the photo, “New York Wala Birthday. My heart”

“Simply put YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER,” Katrina added.

In the first picture, the birthday boy could be seen embracing his 38-year-old wife who is wearing a beautiful white outfit with black floral print.

The Sardar Udham actor donned a blue sweatshirt with a cap as he kissed his wife on head on the terrace. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2021, is enjoying their time off these days as they keep updating their fans with pictures from their trip. Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, S Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar and Vaani Kapoor also wished the star on his birthday.