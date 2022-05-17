Police foils ‘suicide attack’ against Chinese nationals

Police arrested a would-be suicide bomber who planned to blow herself up near a convoy of Chinese nationals along the China Pakistan Economic-Corridor (CPEC), a police statement said on Monday. The arrest came two weeks after a woman suicide bomber blew herself up on a university campus in Karachi, killing three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver. Police arrested the militant in Balochistan province that borders Afghanistan and Iran, the statement said. She belongs to the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which has started using women militants as suicide bombers, police said. “The woman wanted to target a convoy of Chinese nationals,” police said, adding the attack was planned along a route of China Pakistan Economic-Corridor (CPEC). Police recovered explosives and detonators from the woman and investigated her, revealing her plans to target Chinese nationals. The Karachi suicide bomber was also a member of the BLA, the police statement said. China is a close Pakistan ally and the CPEC is $65 billion-plus investment in infrastructure in Pakistan, part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative to seek road and sea trade routes to connect with the rest of the world. Balochistan is home to a deep-water port in Gwadar city, which Beijing is developing under the CPEC. Islamabad also blames arch-rival neighbouring India for backing the insurgents in Balochistan.