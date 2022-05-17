Fatima Sana Sheikh, Ratna, Dia and Sanjana to take the ‘high road’ in adventure film

If Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara took social media by storm, there’s another female road-tripper that’s all set to grace the big screen. On Monday, Viacom18 Studios and Taapsee Pannu’s Outsiders Films Productions in association with BLM Pictures announced a brand new film titled ‘Dhak Dhak’. Directed by Tarun Dudeja, the adventure film will see Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi gearing up and setting out on the ride of their lifetime. Viacom18 Studios, who has been behind powerful narratives and strong women characters from Kahaani, Queen, Mary Kom to Padmaavat, has now joined hands with Taapsee’s Outsiders Films to bring forth a story of four women and their life changing journey to the highest motorable pass in the world. Commenting on the association, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios said, “Dhak Dhak is a heart-warming story of four women undertaking a trip breaking out of their cocoons & discovering themselves through this journey of introspection and adventure.