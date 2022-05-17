Entertainer Monfils pulls out of French Open with heel injury

PARIS: French hopes of a first men’s singles title at Roland Garros since 1983 suffered a blow on Monday with Gael Monfils announcing he was pulling out of the draw to have surgery on his right heel. “Hi all, I regret to inform you that I am forced to withdraw from Open Parc de Lyon and the French Open next week,” the French number one tweeted. “I have been bothered by a calcaneal spur since Monte-Carlo at my right heel which prevents me from moving properly on court. I have decided to undergo a small procedure this week to treat the issue before returning to competitive play.” The 35-year-old, a semi-finalist at the French Open in 2008 and currently ranked 22 in the world, is one of the great entertainers on court and a big favourite on the red clay of Roland Garros. He started the season well by winning in Adelaide and reaching the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. But he struggled on the clay and, already bothered by his heel, pulled out in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.