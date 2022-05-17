Horsfield wins Soudal Open with help from his girlfriend

ANTWERP: England’s Sam Horsfield got the better of a tense final round tussle with Ryan Fox to win the European Tour’s Soudal Open in Antwerp on Sunday. With his girlfriend acting as caddy Horsfield was three shots behind Fox after eight holes but dug in on the back nine to clinch a two-shot victory. A closing 68 for a 13-under par winning total of 271 delivered his third Tour win after the Hero Classic and Celtic Classic in 2020. After a fourth round containing four birdies and a single bogey the 25-year-old cut an emotional figure, this win coming two weeks into a return from a three month injury lay-off. Horsfield was only one shot off Fox after a close-range birdie at the 12th, and he had a share of the lead after a bogey from his New Zealand rival at the next. Pars for both men at the 14th and 15th were followed by Horsfield taking the outright lead after another dropped shot from Fox. He held his nerve to match his playing partner’s birdie at the penultimate hole and sealed the win with a par.