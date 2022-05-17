POL import bill surges 95pc to $17b in 10 months

The imports of overall petroleum group witnessed an increase of 95.84pc during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of the last year. During the period under review, the total imports of the petroleum group stood at $17.033b, as against the imports of $8.697b last year, according to the latest data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products rose by 121.15pc, from $3.865b last year to $8.549b during the period under review. The imports of petroleum cured also increased by 75.34pc, from $2.407b last year to $4.221b during July-April (2021-22) whereas the imports of liquefied natural gas surge by 82.90pc from $2.026b to $3.705b. Similarly, the import of liquefied petroleum gas grew by 39.86pc, from $398.216m to $556.962m whereas the imports of all other petroleum group commodities increased by 33.43pc, from $0.166m to $0.221m, the data revealed.Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed an increase 94.38pc during the month of April 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The petroleum imports during April 2022 were recorded at $2223.517m against the imports of $1143.906m during April 2021.On month-on-month basis, the petroleum imports into the country also increased by 19.44pc during April 2022 when compared to the imports of $1861.556m in March 2022, the data revealed. It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s total imports during July-April (2021-22) were recorded at $65.492b as compared to the imports of $44.731b during the same period of last year, showing growth of 46.41pc.The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 25.46pc to $26.228b as compared to the exports of $20.905b last year. Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $39.264b, showing an increase of 64.79pc over the deficit of $23.826b recorded during July- April (2020-21).The imports into the country increased from $5.242b in April 2021 to $6.615b in April 2022, showing growth of 26.19pc The exports during April 2022 were recorded at $2.873b against the exports of $2.218b in April 2021, the data revealed and a growth of 29.53pc.