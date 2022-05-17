Zameen.com organizes property sales event in Lahore

Zameen.com – Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise – recently organized a property sales event at a private hotel in Lahore. A large number of people attended the event, while Zameen’s Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry was also present on the occasion, along with Zameen Project Sales Directors Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan. The event featured numerous real estate projects from Lahore, for which Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner, including projects like Swiss Mall, 101 Icon Valley, Park House Apartments, Jinnah Square Residential Apartments, Amanah Mall Serviced Apartments, and several other real estate projects. Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry stated that the main purpose behind the event is to present the public with the best and most trustworthy projects under one roof. He further said that Zameen has made incredible contributions to the world of Project Sales.

During the event, Zameen.com’s sales experts presented a statistical overview of the current market situation and provided information on safe and secure real estate investment opportunities in the city and beyond.