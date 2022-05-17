Bitcoin slips to $30,018 as market loses $326b in seven days

A selloff in cryptocurrencies accelerated again on Monday after weak Chinese economic data dented appetite for riskier assets, with market capitalisation shedding 2.1 percent to reach $1.33 trillion. The total market value of cryptocurrencies has dropped by about $326 billion in the past seven days as of 1235 hours GMT on Monday. The largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price slipped 1.1 percent to $30,018. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $571 billion. Bitcoin has shed 12 percent of its value over the last week. Bitcoin dipped to a low of $25,425 on Thursday last. Monday’s price action saw Bitcoin give back some of a Sunday rally. Bitcoin is some 57 percent off its November all-time high. Bitcoin’s current lower support is at $27,000 which, according to experts, can likely stabilise price action in the coming days. Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, shed 2.3 percent to reach $2,040. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $246 billion.