TAVI workshop held at GIMS Khairpur

Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), engaged in public service in the Khairpur district of Sindh, is providing valuable services in the field of health and welfare of the people.

The founder of the Institute is Dr. Capt. (Retd) Rahim Bakhsh Bhatti, who set up a dispensary in Gambat tehsil of Khairpur four decades ago after his retirement from the Army. Today this dispensary has become a big hospital and institution providing free treatment to all diseases.

Recently, the GIMS successfully conducted the second TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) workshop to open heart-shrinking valves without surgery and was demonstrated by treating a patient over 50 years of age during the workshop. The operation was carried out at the GIMS with the assistance of the medical teams of Turkey and Spain. The heart specialists and staff of GIMS including cardiologist Dr. Ashiq Khoso also took part in the operation. It may be pointed out that the treatment cost of heart diseases with the help of TAVI is 4 to 5 million rupees. However, this treatment is being provided free of cost in GIMS.

It may be remembered that this workshop is part of a series of successful operations with the help of TAVI carried out last year at GIMS under the guidance of Spanish doctors to further train GIMS cardiologists and staff.

GIMS recently crossed another milestone in Pakistan’s medical history when, for the first time, Noman Tariq, a young man from Muzaffargarh district in Punjab, underwent a successful simultaneous liver and kidney transplant. GIMS has so far performed more than 700 different transplants and treatments for various ailments, including kidney, liver, bone marrow and cornea, and the hospital management claims that their success rate is over 90 percent.

Not only this, but in the past also GIMS has given many such free treatments which is not found in any other country in the world and all these treatments are provided free with the cooperation of the Sindh government. All this is due to the tireless work of Dr. Captain (retd) Rahim Bakhsh Bhatti and it is also the result of the struggle of those who have transformed the institution from a dispensary into a great institution today. This institution is making a name for Pakistan in the field of health all over the world.