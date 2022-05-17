KP CM foresees general elections very soon

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief MinisterMahmood Khan Monday while addressing PTI Workers Convention at Abbottabad said that whole of KP including Abbottabad will play a pivotal role in making the independence march a success. He also congratulated the party workers and people of Abbottabad on holding a historic public gathering for Imran Khan and said that the purpose of his visit to Abbottabad is to invite the workers and the people to join the Independence March and make it successful. I can foresee the general elections soon. While talking about the Tanawal Interchange project Mahmood Khan said that it will be included in the next budget while the next budget will also include plans for the upgrading of Type-D Havelian Hospital and link roads. The chief minister said that the problem of the Ayubia chairlift will also be solved on priority and the foundation stone of Thandiani road will be laid during his next visit, DHQ Hospital Abbottabad will be inaugurated soon, and various developmental projects worth Rs12 billion have been started in Abbottabad under KP Cities Improvement Project. While criticizing the federal government, the chief minister said that they have no policy for the masses as they only toppled the PTI-led government to get personal benefits. In the next elections, PTI will form the government in all four provinces and the federation with an overwhelming majority, Mahmood Khan said.