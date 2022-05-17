No hospital established for heart surgeries in last three years: Qadir Patel

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday informed the National Assembly that no hospital/centers have been established for the angiography/angioplasty and heart surgeries during the last three years.

Replying questions during Question Hour in the National Assembly, the minister said that the facilities of angiography/angioplasty and heart surgeries are available in teaching hospitals of each province of the country including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Sheikh Zayed Hospital at Federal Level. He said that Federal General Hospital (FGH) has medicine and allied department in which basic heart, liver, psychiatry, kidney and paralyzes treatment facilities are available. “However, for advance treatment the patients’ referred to the tertiary care hospital,” he added.

The minister said that Pakistan Medical Commission, previously known as Pakistan Medical & Dental Council, is a statutory regulatory authority that maintains the official register of medical practitioners within Pakistan under section 32 of the Pakistan Medical Commission Act, 2020 PMC has been authorized by its constitution to initiate disciplinary proceeding against a license holder medial professional or recognized institution in respect of medical negligence, misconduct or violation of any obligation under the PMC Act or rules and regulations made thereunder.

Abdul Qadir Patel said that it is not a fact that maximum retail prices (MRPs) of drugs are increased under influence or any pressure of deliberate shortage created by the pharmaceutical companies or stockists. He said that as a matter of fact, MRPs of drugs are determined/increased under the Drug Pricing Policy-2018 approved by the federal cabinet in May, 2018 which provides a transparent and evidence-based mechanism for determination of MRPs of drugs.

He said that no such increase in MRP of any drug has been granted to any pharmaceutical concern after the formation of the present government. He said that under section 6 of the Drugs Act, 1976, sale of drugs is provincial subject and actions against stockists are taken by the provincial governments according to their respective provincial drug sale rules.

The minister said that no such case of deliberate shortage of medicine by any pharmaceutical company has been reported or came to knowledge of Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP). He said that a Committee on Availability of lifesaving drugs” has been constituted to monitor the shortage and ensure availability of medicines across the country. “Immediately, upon receipt of any information about shortage of any drug, this committee identifies the root cause and coordinates with relevant concerns to ensure availability of the drug, he added.

Abdul Qadir Patel said that manufacturing of generic drug is being encouraged and facilitated, as by and large the generic products are cheaper than the branded drugs. He said that monthly stipend has been paid by the PIMS to trainees of Post Graduate (FCPS). He assured that the arrears would be cleared till June.