Imran wanted to derail democracy: Afnan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnanullah Khan has said former prime minister Imran Khan wanted to de-rail democratic system as he was continuously speaking lies with the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan had nothing to sale among the people regarding performance of his government that’s why he was speaking lies and using indecent language against others. The senator said Imran Khan should present solid evidences about American conspiracy if he had but he was misleading the public during his speeches in political gatherings.He said the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif wanted to improve the national economy as soon as possible, adding the present government was a coalition government as it would be taken all decisions with consensus of its allied political parties.

Replying to a question, he said the government would run its affairs smoothly and work for the betterment of the country and welfare of its people whether the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hold protest in the country.