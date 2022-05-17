Right to self-determination only salutation to Kashmir issue: Mishal

Mishal Malik, wife of jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, on Monday said that the solution to the Kashmir dispute lies only in securing the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations on Kashmir.

“It is need of hour that OIC must have to play a pro-active role to develop a consensus to ensure the implementation of UN resolutions and Kashmiris must be given the right to self-determination,” she said in an interview to the state-run TV.She said unity and sacrifices of innocent Kashmiris would lead their freedom struggle to its logical conclusion soon. Mishal said that the rights situation in IIOJK was worst in recent history where people have been deprived of their fundamental rights, including rights to life, food, health and freedom of expression.

She further said the Modi-led Indian government was using every undemocratic method to fortify its military hold in the occupied territory, adding that thousands of Kashmiris are languishing in Indian jails under black laws and they are not even provided hygienic food and medical facilities in jails.The world’s criminal silence over Indian barbarism in IIOJK is highly condemnable and the United Nations and world powers must take practical steps to save the Kashmiris from Indian onslaught, she demanded. She also expressed her hope that the people of Kashmir would be free soon from India’s reign of terror.