56 heat response centers set up in Multan division

Fifty-six heat response centers and 52 drinking water facilities have been set up in Multan division to prevent people from dehydration and provide them timely assistance in case of heat related illnesses amid harsh weather conditions.

Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmad said in a statement that hospitals have been put on alert and heads told to ensure availability of doctors, medicines and medical equipment to handle heat stroke cases properly. Dr Irshad, however, also advised people to adopt precautionary measures to stay safe against heat related complications.He recommended people to avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun and mostly stay indoors during high temperature hours of the day, and if unavoidable, they must keep their heads covered.

They should keep drinking clean water in shorter intervals to avoid dehydration and also avoid unhygienic juices being offered on roadside stalls and in the markets.People must not sit inside vehicles parked directly in the sun light and also avoid leaving children in their vehicles during this severe weather condition.

People were also directed to wear loose and light coloured clothes and maintain personal hygiene.In case of excessive sweating, people should drink Nimkol, a liquid containing minerals or ‘Shikanjeen’, a homemade juice prepared with lemon, salt, and sugar in water.

Commissioner said that fever, drowsiness, pain in muscles, semi-unconsciousness and heat rashes are the common symptoms of heat stroke.The person affected by heat stroke should be made to lay in cool atmosphere, cold water be sprinkled on his body and cloth strips dipped in cold water be applied on his body to lessen fever. Medical assistance should be sought in such cases.