JUI-F urges KP govt to provide security to minorities

Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and leader of Jamiat Ulema Islam-F, Sardar Ranjeet Singh Monday urged the provincial government and police to provide full security to minorities, and arrest the culprits involved in brutal killing of two Sikhs in Peshawar. Addressing a press-conference at Peshawar Press Club, Sardar Ranjeet Singh said Sikh community has played a key role in development of Pakistan and urged government of KP to announce compensation package for heirs of the victims.He said Federal Government has expressed its concern over the incident. It is the responsibility of KP Government and Provincial Police to provide foolproof security to minorities as well as religious places, he added. Sardar Ranjeet Singh expressed concerns over rising incidents of terrorism, adding “we have recorded our concerns over the unfortunate incident before the concerned quarters.” He appreciated media support for raising its voice against the gory incident, adding such gory incident could not deter our determination and resolve and would work with more commitment and dedication for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.