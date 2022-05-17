PAF and its Modus Operandi

Pakistan Air Force (PAF), is the Pride of the Nation. PAF believes that “Whether we fly, operate, maintain, or support sophisticated weapon systems, we are bonded by our common desire of serving the nation.” PAF remains committed to the task assigned to it by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. The Father of the Nation, during his first visit to PAF Station Risalpur on April 13, 1948, had stated, “A country without a strong Air Force is at the mercy of any aggressor. Pakistan must build up her Air Force as quickly as possible. It must be an efficient Air Force, Second To None.” While one can write books on the contributions and achievements of the PAF since its inception, both in peace and war, this article aims to review possible response options against the Indian Air force (IAF)’ declaratory policy of being prepared for a short and intense war on short notice. Here, it is necessary to mention that Chief of the Air Staff, IAF, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhary, while speaking at the inauguration of a national level logistics seminar of the Indian Air Force (IAF), LOGISEM VAYU-2022 in New Delhi on April 28, 2022, has stated, “IAF to be prepared to operate over a wide spectrum of conflict, ranging from short-duration intense conventional warfare to long-drawn strategic standoffs which may or may not culminate in actual hostilities.” Evidently, CAS and IAF have laid great emphasis on two aspects: remain prepared for intense conflicts of short duration, and long drawn out stand-offs. Well, it is for the IAF to decide what they want to do, however, this statement at this time when Pakistan is going through a period of relative political uncertainty cannot be ignored. PAF has its modus operandi to read, evaluate, and be prepared for this kind of categorical statement by its known adversary. Historically, PAF’s response to IAF’s threats or verbal onslaughts has been sober, measured, and in line with the state’s policy and people’s expectations. I am confident that this time as well it would be on the same lines. PAF, like always, would not get intimidated and perhaps not even respond to CAS, or IAF statements. However, PAF would certainly consider each and every part of his statement, and be prepared to respond in case of any eventuality.

PAF has had leaders with vision and wisdom to read and respond to the enemy’s designs.

The institutional memory of the IAF must be fresh from the debacle of February 2019 events when it carried out an unsuccessful deep night strikes in general area of Balakot injuring a few trees only but claiming that it has destroyed a terror training camp killing over 350 terrorists. However, PAF’s surprise response came in broad daylight on February 27, in which it shot down at least two IAF jets of which one fell down on its own side of the LoC and its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan was taken in custody but released later as a gesture of goodwill. With this background, I do not expect that the new IAF chief, who took over the Command on September 30, 2021, will test PAF’s resolve yet again and that too so soon, but India’s fascist regime of Prime Minister Modi may force him to venture into another misadventure. This is primarily because PM Modi had publicly stated that if Rafael had come to IAF before February 2019, the result would have been different.

The most probable response of the PAF to IAF’s possible misadventure would again be proportional because the state policy remains unchanged. Pakistan does not want war with any of its neighbouring countries, therefore, it is highly probable that PAF would put up a corresponding response to IAF’s isolated strikes. However, if IAF launches multiple strikes, even within a confined zone of operations, as per its recent declaration of being prepared for a short and intense war, then PAF would not hesitate to expand the conflict and respond at the time and place of its choosing. PAF’s response would be multi-layered, multi-domain, and highly disruptive. PAF would aim to cause heavy attrition on to IAF’s offensive strikes by creating regional imbalances that IAF leadership would not be able to cope with its planned short war of one week.

Historically, PAF has relied on everything but the quantity of combat aircraft. PAF relies on the concept of Jihad, the quality of its equipment, the training of its personnel, and its capacity to cope with adversity. Moreover, PAF has had leaders with vision and wisdom to read and respond to the enemy’s designs. Its young and vibrant leadership has never failed in fulfilling Quaid’s direction of being Second to None, and peoples’ expectations to successfully guard the aerial frontiers of Pakistan.

The writer is the author of the book ‘Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Management Between India and Pakistan’. He is presently working as the Director of the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS)