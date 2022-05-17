Kamala Harris leads high-level US team to meet new UAE leader

US Vice President Kamala Harris was Monday leading a high-level delegation to meet the United Arab Emirates’ new president, who takes over after his half-brother’s death, following months of strained ties between Washington and the oil-rich Gulf state.

Harris, whose team includes Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and CIA chief William Burns, is heading the strongest delegation to visit UAE since President Joe Biden took office last year. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan or “MBZ”, for years the de facto ruler, was chosen as president on Saturday, a day after the death of his long-ailing half-brother, former leader Sheikh Khalifa.

“The United States takes quite seriously the strength of our relationship and partnership with UAE,” Harris said before her departure to the capital Abu Dhabi.

“We are going there to express our condolences, but also as an expression of our commitment to the strength of that relationship and continuing to strengthen that relationship.”

World leaders have flocked to Abu Dhabi to pay their respects, demonstrating the rising prominence of the major oil exporter after the decline of some of the Middle East’s traditional powers.