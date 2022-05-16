FM condoles with UAE President on demise of Sheikh Khalifa

ABU DHABI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri on Monday offered condolences to the newly-elected President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Al-Nahyan family, the leadership and people of UAE, on the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of UAE. He also offered condolences to other members of the Royal family and prayed for the strength and fortitude of the leadership and brotherly people of the United Arab Emirates to bear the irreparable loss.

Lauding invaluable contributions of Sheikh Khalifa in strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and UAE, the Foreign Minister grieved that Pakistan lost a sincere friend with his demise, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad said.

Paying respects to the life and legacy of Sheikh Khalifa, he fondly recalled his services to the nation and country, which will forever remain etched in history. The Foreign Minister also conveyed best wishes to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan upon assuming his responsibilities as the new President of UAE.