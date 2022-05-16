Govt strives to create business conducive environment: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the government was striving to create a business-friendly environment for strengthening the national economy.

“Provision of business conducive environment is among the top priorities of the government,” she remarked during a meeting with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce’s delegation led by President Nadeem Rauf.

Rawalpindi Chamber’s Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Small traders and Small industries President Sheikh Asif Idrees and Chamber Member Ikram Abbasi were also present during the meeting. The minister highlighted the role of business community in strengthening the national economy which faced multiple challenges. She termed the business community “backbone of the economy”. Marriyum welcomed the private sector and Chamber of Commerce’s suggestions for strengthening the economy. She said it was a welcoming development that the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce was organizing the Gems, Jewelry and Fashion exhibition.President Nadeem Rauf briefed the minister on the ongoing activities of the Rawalpindi Chamber.

More than 50 stalls would be installed at the gems and jewelry exhibition, he added.

Exhibitors from across the country would participate in the exhibition, he said, adding a conference and business to business meetings had also been planned for the event. He said the exhibition was not only meant to boost the small and medium enterprises sector, but also encourage the local traders and industrialists to promote the gemstone business in the country.