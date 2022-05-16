PM terms role of allied parties vital in decisions of national interest

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed the support of allied political parties in the implementation of the reforms of government and termed their role vital in decisions of national interest.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Member National Assembly Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi.

The meeting discussed in detail the current political situation in the country.

The MQM leader paid tribute to PM Sharif for prioritizing the projects of public welfare and for his directives to immediate implementation of development projects relating to the people of Karachi.