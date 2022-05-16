Colours of state media’s electronic banners, websites’ logos changed to mourn UAE President’s demise: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the colours of all the websites’ logos and electronic banners of the state media were changed to mourn the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the next three days.

The decision to this effect was taken on the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a news statement.

She said, “on the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, all the electronic banners and websites’ logos of the Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan were changed to the colour of mourning.”

Logo signs of the Radio, Associated Press of Pakistan and Press Information Department’s official handles would also display in the colour of mourning for the next three days, she added.

She said the initiative was taken to express solidarity with the government and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). All the countries in the gulf region had taken the steps on the same lines, she noted.

Marriyum also urged the private media to change their TV channels’ electronic banners and website logos’ signs colour in solidarity with the people of Pakistan’s friendly country.

She extended gratitude to all the private channels which had already changed their electronic banners and logos signs’ colour to express solidarity with the UAE.