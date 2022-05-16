PM directs interior minister to provide foolproof security to Imran Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities to provide foolproof security to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

According to official sources, the prime minister was given a detailed briefing on PTI chief Imran Khan’s security by the interior ministry.

Shehbaz Sharif has directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to provide the PTI chief and former prime minister with impenetrable security.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also directed that the former prime minister be assigned a chief security officer immediately. He also directed that all provincial governments provide security for PTI chairman Imran Khan’s public rallies.

Imran Khan recently stated at a public rally that a plot to assassinate him had been hatched and urged the people to seek justice for him if he is killed.