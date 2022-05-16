PM calls allies’ meeting today to discuss early polls, fiscal banes

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a consultative meeting with the heads of the allied parties for later today (Monday) to discuss early elections, electoral reforms, and the country’s political and economic situation, according to Daily Times.

According to sources, major decisions about the government’s future are expected.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who returned from the United Kingdom yesterday after meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and other senior party leaders in London on thorny issues such as early elections, electoral reforms, the worsening economic situation, petrol prices, and other political matters, will consult with allies about his meeting with the elder Sharif.

During the consultative meeting with the heads of allied parties, he is expected to bring up the subject of holding counsel with all political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, on these issues.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz will devise the next strategy for the government after consulting with PML-N allies.